Teen driver charged after crashing into Brownsville home
The man arrested after allegedly crashing his car into a home sparking a fire has been arraigned.
Anthony Chavez Hernandez, 19, was charged Tuesday with two counts of duty in striking a highway fixture or landscape. His bond was set at $4,000.
The crash occurred in the 2400 block of North Minnesota Road at around 3 a.m. It was initially reported as a single-vehicle major accident but was upgraded to include a structure fire.
RELATED STORY: Driver turns himself in after fleeing crash that caused Brownsville house fire
The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, bringing down power lines and causing the fire to spark into a room, the roof and the attic space of the home, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.
Hernandez allegedly fled the scene but eventually turned himself in to police.
A mother and child were inside the home at the time of the crash and fire but were able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.
