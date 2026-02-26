McAllen man wanted after allegedly assaulting domestic partner
McAllen man wanted after allegedly assaulting domestic partner
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of domestic assault.
Severo Daniel Montemayor is wanted on charges of assault, unlawful restraint, continuous violence against the family and interference with emergency request for assistance, according to a news release.
Montemayor is accused of attacking the woman during a domestic violence incident that was reported on Wednesday.
Police described Montemayor as weighing around 200 pounds, having brown hair and brown eyes and a height of 5’9”.
Those with any information regarding Montemayor’s location are urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
