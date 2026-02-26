Investigation underway after ammunition found in boys’ locker room at Harlingen South High School

An investigation is underway after a “single round of ammunition” was found Wednesday after school in the boys' locker room of Harlingen South High School.

A firearm was not located and there is no active threat to students and staff, Harlingen CISD said in a statement.

The ammunition was immediately reported to campus administration, and safely collected. School resource officers secured the area and started an investigation.

"Student safety remains our highest priority,” the district said in a statement. “We encourage families to speak with their students about the importance of not bringing prohibited items to school.”