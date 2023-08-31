Mission police: Body found in home of person of interest linked to missing woman case
The body of an unidentified individual wrapped was discovered at a home Thursday as police searched for a missing woman, according to the Mission Police Department.
Police were searching a home at the 1000 block of Miller Avenue in connection with the disappearance of 40-year-old Editza Gomez, who police say has been missing since Aug. 19.
The residence belonged to a person of interest in the disappearance, police spokesman Investigator Art Flores said, adding that the person is being questioned by police.
The identity of the deceased individual remains unknown at this time.
The case is under investigation.
