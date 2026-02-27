Alton amnesty program hopes to clear nearly 3,000 outstanding warrants
Alton is giving people with outstanding warrants for minor crimes a chance to clear them and pay less.
The city said nearly 3,000 warrants totaling nearly $1 million in fines remain unresolved. During the amnesty program, people will need to make a one-time payment for all their fines and some fees may be waived.
"You come and pay the citation where you have that warrant, that would be taken care of as long as you pay the full amount of that citation," Alton Deputy City Manager Baudelia Rojas said. "The failure to appear may be waived as well, so instead of paying $500 you'll pay maybe $200."
The money collected will support court needs like equipment and technology. More than 150 people cleared their warrants and avoided arrest last year.
The amnesty program runs from Monday, March 1, 2026, through Friday, May 29, 2026.
