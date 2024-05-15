Man sentenced in 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor

Joel Ismael Gonzalez was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2019 murder of Dr. John Dominguez.

Gonzalez and two other suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. Gonzalez pleaded guilty on May 8 to the murder.

Dominguez died after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Weslaco. Dominguez fled the scene in his vehicle, but according to previous reports, he swerved into incoming traffic and hit an SUV head on near Business 83 and Garza Avenue.

Gonzalez was 17 years old when he was arrested.

Records show the cases for the two suspects, Luis Antonio Valenzuela and Josue Torres Benavidez's, remain ongoing.