T-Mobile experiencing network impacts in Rio Grande Valley

3 hours 55 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 2:35 PM February 15, 2021 in News - Local
By: Christian von Preysing
The severe weather in Texas is impacting cell phone coverage. 

For T-Mobile subscribers, that's been the case since Monday morning. 

T-Mobile reports network outages in Austin, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release. They say utility teams are out making repairs as quickly and safely as possible. 

T-Mobile recommends if your internet is working at home, try the the Wi-Fi calling feature. 

They're also asking customers to limit their calls, and try texting instead of calling. 

