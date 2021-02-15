T-Mobile experiencing network impacts in Rio Grande Valley

Photo Credit: MGN Online/ Pixabay

The severe weather in Texas is impacting cell phone coverage.

For T-Mobile subscribers, that's been the case since Monday morning.

T-Mobile reports network outages in Austin, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release. They say utility teams are out making repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

T-Mobile recommends if your internet is working at home, try the the Wi-Fi calling feature.

They're also asking customers to limit their calls, and try texting instead of calling.