Tamaulipas restricts travel, shuts down non-essential businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

The state of Tamaulipas will start restricting travel as part of a plan to fight the coronavirus.

Officials will restrict travel based on license plate numbers. For example, cars with license plate numbers that end in zero or one will not be allowed to drive on Mondays. Medical workers, public safety employees and other people traveling on official business are exempt.

Tamaulipas will also temporarily close non-essential businesses, require people to wear masks and set up checkpoints to verify compliance.

