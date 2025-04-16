x

Taquería familiar con dos ubicaciones en el Valle

La taquería 'El muchacho alegre' es un restaurante familiar de tacos con dos ubicaciones en el Valle. 

Invitados:

-Brittany Cavazos 

-Rigoberto Hernández

Número para pedidos: 

(956) 270-4310 Edinburg 

(956) 223-4747 Pharr 

Ubicaciones:

Edinburg:  319 South Sugar Rd., Edinburg 

Pharr: 503 W. Nolana Loop, Pharr

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

