Taquería familiar con dos ubicaciones en el Valle
La taquería 'El muchacho alegre' es un restaurante familiar de tacos con dos ubicaciones en el Valle.
Invitados:
-Brittany Cavazos
-Rigoberto Hernández
Número para pedidos:
(956) 270-4310 Edinburg
(956) 223-4747 Pharr
Ubicaciones:
Edinburg: 319 South Sugar Rd., Edinburg
Pharr: 503 W. Nolana Loop, Pharr
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
