TEA: Reading books, practicing math helps prevent summer learning loss

The Rio Grande Valley is in the middle of summer break, which means no teachers and no homework for students, but parents are still encouraged to keep their kids minds ready for the next school year.

One activity that is free and recommended is visiting your local library and reading books.

Most students, forget about two months of what they learned in school over summer break, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Executive Director at Sylvan Learning Center in McAllen, Anjanette Garza, says students learn the basic skills of math, reading and writing in elementary, and it shows when they don't practice at home.

Right now, they are seeing more kids struggle with math and reading. She suggests doing educational activities during the summer.

"Continuing some type of skill, even if it's not here at Sylvan, if it's at Boys and Girls Club or going to the library and reading, which is something we emphasize," Garza said.

Kids don't have to spend the entire summer working, but Garza suggests adding some learning to everyday activities, such as using dice at home to practice math problems and letting kids read road signs and billboards during road trips.

Garza says these activities will make the transition from summer back to school easier.