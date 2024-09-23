Ted Cruz, Colin Allred agree to debate in U.S. Senate race

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, will debate next month as Cruz tries to defend his seat against Allred's challenge. Credit: The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, have agreed to a televised debate next month in Dallas, marking the first onstage faceoff between the two Senate nominees.

The debate is scheduled to take place Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at WFAA-TV’s studio in downtown Dallas. It will be moderated by political reporters Jason Whitely of WFAA and Gromer Jeffers, Jr., of The Dallas Morning News, and will air on broadcast and digital platforms around the state, according to WFAA.

Cruz, a Texas Republican seeking his third term in the upper chamber, has led Allred by single digits in several recent statewide polls. National Democrats see Texas as one of their best pickup opportunities, though they are more focused on defending their incumbents in other states.

Cruz is no stranger to high-stakes political debates. He twice debated his previous Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, and participated in a dozen debates during his run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

Allred, D-Dallas, has also participated in a number of debates, going toe to toe multiple times with GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in 2018, when Allred ousted the longtime incumbent. Allred also took part in a three-way debate in the Senate Democratic primary earlier this year.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2024/09/20/ted-cruz-colin-allred-texas-senate-debate/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.