Texans HC Demeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke aim to fix Houston defense

3 hours 53 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, August 03 2023 Aug 3, 2023 August 03, 2023 8:05 PM August 03, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

Houston, Texas -- Rookie Head Coach Demeco Ryans and Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke are tasked with scheming a Texans defense that ranked in the bottom third last season in the NFL.

With new additions, experience working under elite defensive minds, and developmental jumps with young talent, the tandem hope to lead Houston to a jump defensively.

