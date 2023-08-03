Texans HC Demeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke aim to fix Houston defense
Houston, Texas -- Rookie Head Coach Demeco Ryans and Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke are tasked with scheming a Texans defense that ranked in the bottom third last season in the NFL.
With new additions, experience working under elite defensive minds, and developmental jumps with young talent, the tandem hope to lead Houston to a jump defensively.
