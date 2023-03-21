Texas A&M expanding nursing degree program in the Valley

Texas A&M University is working to expand its nursing degree program in the Valley.

The university plans to offer a new four-year program at the McAllen campus, but it needs to be expanded first.

The new facility will also be used for biomedical sciences and veterinary research.

"Hopefully it will attract these students to not only get a degree but an Aggie degree," Texas A&M Higher Education Center Executive Director Rick Margo said. "Hopefully our hope is that they stay in the Valley to continue adding to the environment, to the growth, and then that will attract businesses to healthcare,"

Construction is expected to start sometime this fall and should be completed in 2025.