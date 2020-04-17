Texas Gov. Abbott announces plans to re-open state, schools closed for the rest of the academic year

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued three new executive orders on Friday in order to begin efforts to re-open the state.

Beginning Friday, April 24, activities and services that pose a minimal threat of spreading coronavirus will be allowed to re-open using a “retail-to-go” model. “Under this model, reopened establishments are required to deliver items to customer's cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact,” according to the order.

Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Abbott added. “Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and to clean out their classrooms.”

Texas state parks are set to be re-opened on Monday as long as strict social distancing guidelines are followed, including groups of visitors can be no more than five people and they must wear face coverings.

Gov. Abbott also announced a strike force to re-open Texas was established in order to advise him on the process of re-opening the state. The governor added more information would be released Monday.

For the full announcement watch the news conference below.