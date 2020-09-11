The Houston Dynamo square off against FC Dallas in conference action

By The

Associated Press



Houston Dynamo (3-2-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (2-2-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo meet in a Western Conference contest.

FC Dallas is 1-2-3 in conference matchups. FC Dallas has six of its 10 goals in the second half of games, scoring five in the final 15 minutes play.

The Dynamo are 3-2-5 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference allowing only 15 goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricardo Pepi has two goals and one assist for FC Dallas. Zdenek Ondrasek has two goals in five games for FC Dallas.

Alberth Elis has two goals and three assists for Houston. Darwin Quintero has three goals in six games for the Dynamo.

SEASON SO FAR: FC Dallas: Averaging 1.2 goals, one assist, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing one goal per game.

Houston: Averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and four corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Fafa Picault (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

Houston: Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar (injured).

