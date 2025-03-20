Three juveniles detained in connection with fire that destroyed two homes in Harlingen
Three juveniles are facing arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed two trailer homes in Harlingen.
Harlingen fire officials say fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot near the 600 block of North Eye Street at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the fire quickly spread to a nearby home, causing severe damage. A family of seven have been displaced because of the fire. A second building was also damaged in the fire.
Harlingen police have detained three male juveniles in connection with the fire, and they are all facing arson charges.
The fire remains under investigation.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the displaced family. To donate, click here.
