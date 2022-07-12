Three people indicted in connection with death of Willacy County teen

Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzales and Sabrina Lynn Loredo. Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Three people arrested in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy have been indicted, the Willacy County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Ruben Gonzales, Sabrina Lynn Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez were arrested in April 2022, more than a year after a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with breathing complications and then died at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The trio is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation began in January 2021 when investigators were dispatched to Valley Baptist Medical Center in reference to a possible sexual assault of a young male, the sheriff's office said in April.

Investigators obtained consent to search the residence where the child lived, and interviews were conducted with other members of the household, school district employees and neighbors.

The child died on Jan. 23, 2021, and an autopsy was performed three days later.

“The final autopsy report was received in December of 2021 which determined the cause of death was inconclusive,” the news release stated.

Bond for the suspects was set at $305,000 each.

Investigators have not disclosed the relationship between the suspects and the victim.