Three teens arrested in connection of several car burglaries in Pharr

Left: Orlando Gonzalez Right: Kenneth Javier Diaz Photo Credit: Pharr Police Department

The Pharr Police Department arrested two teenagers and detained a juvenile, following a string of car burglaries during the weekend, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.

Orlando Gonzalez, 17, is charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft by possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, auto-theft, engaging in organized crime, possession of Xanax, possession of THC, possession of marihuana, resisting arrest, failure to identify, and 2 Class C misdemeanors.

Kenneth Javier Diaz, 17, is charged with burglary of a vehicle, auto-theft, evading arrest in a vehicle, engaging in organized crime and public intoxication.

A 15-year-old male was also detained relation to the case and was turned over to the proper authorities. He is facing charges for auto-theft, evading arrest, and engaging in organized crime.

According to the investigators, the three teens went around south Pharr over the weekend and pulled on vehicle door handles on Sherry and La Mora roads. They took whatever items they could from inside multiple vehicles that were unlocked, which included: clothes, electronics and other miscellaneous object, according to the news release.

Investigators also found about $10,500 in cash believed to have been stolen from a company vehicle belonging to a business in the city of Hidalgo, according to the news release.

The money was returned to the rightful owner.

Police also recovered a loaded .380 Ruger handgun that had been reported stolen, as well as extra ammunition.

The Pharr Police Department urges the community to lock their vehicles, take valuables out from the vehicle, or make sure they are hidden and out of sight.

The police department has some stolen items in possession and are working to return them to the rightful owners.

This investigation is ongoing and there could be more arrests to follow.

Pharr Police Department is reminding the public to report any suspicious crime to Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.