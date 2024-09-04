Three UTRGV athletes arrested in connection with Edinburg hit-and-run involving a cyclist

Three individuals were arrested and charged for their involvement in a hit-and-run involving a cyclist, according to Edinburg police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after 9 p.m. near 21st Avenue and University Drive.

Edinburg police said the male cyclist taken to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, where he remains in serious condition.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gray Chevrolet Silverado, which fled the scene after the collision, according to police.

Police said shortly after, 19-year-old Robert Brown contact officers and admitted to his involvement in the accident; he was identified as the driver of the Silverado.

Brown was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

The investigation also revealed there were other individuals in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police.

Passengers, 19-year-old Juan Taylor and 18-year-old Jaeden Servantez, were charged with failure to report a felony.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley confirmed all three individuals are athletes at the university. In a statement, UTRGV Athletics said, "we are aware of the situation involving three of our student-athletes. We are in the process of gathering information and will take appropriate action if necessary. We will have no further comment at this time."

All three individuals are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 3 p.m.