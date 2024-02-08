x

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024: Breezy and warm with temperatures in the 80s

5 hours 45 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 10:39 AM February 08, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days