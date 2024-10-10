x

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
2 hours 24 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2024 Oct 10, 2024 October 10, 2024 7:59 AM October 10, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days