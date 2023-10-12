x

Thursday, October 12, 2023: Warming up, temps in the 90s

7 hours 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, October 12 2023 Oct 12, 2023 October 12, 2023 8:35 AM October 12, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days