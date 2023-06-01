Tips on preparing a hurricane emergency kit

With hurricane season underway, experts say one of the first things people can do right now is to get an emergency kit ready.

They recommend getting something that is waterproof like a cooler because it can fit all emergency supplies inside, plus it floats, and it's easy to grab and go.

"You don't know when an emergency is going to happen and if you're prepared it's much easier for your stress level," Jane Phillips with American Red Cross South Texas said.

The American Red Cross created a list of items every emergency kit should have.

Phillips says you can add to the kit every time you go to the store, so you don't have to pay for everything all at once.

Some of the things you will need are, three-day supply of non-perishable food, three gallons of water per person in your home, copies of personal items in one area, a portable radio, flashlight and batteries to last three days.

Watch the video above for the full story.