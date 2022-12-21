Tips to keep your pets warm during cold temperatures

Something else to keep in mind as temperatures drop Thursday: if you have an outdoor pet, you can get arrested under Texas law if something happens to it during the freeze.

Elsa Martinez's one-year-old Boston Terrier is an indoor only dog, but her parent's dog is an outdoor only dog.

"So my thinking was Thursday evening or Thursday during the day sometime I'm going to go pick him up, and he's going to come home with me," McAllen resident Elisa Martinez said.

Martinez is going to bring her parent's dog inside her home during cold temperatures.

"They will be safe, they will be inside playing, and they'll be nice and warm," Martinez said.

A Texas law makes it illegal to leave your pet outside in freezing conditions without adequate shelter.

Watch the video above for the full report.