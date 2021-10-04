Title 42 set to continue as number of migrants at Anzalduas Park decrease

Title 42, a policy that blocks migrants from coming into the U.S. for health reasons, will continue after a judge made a ruling last week.

As courts go back and forth on what is and isn't allowed, humanitarian organizations on the U.S.-Mexico border fear the legal battles are creating confusion and even a possible increase in migrants.

Title 42 is a public health directive put in place during the Trump administration and allows U.S. Customs and Border protection to stop people from entering the country illegally if they pose a potential health risk.

Title 42 was expected to end on Thursday, but an appeals court in the District of Columbia ordered it stay in effect.

"Which meant that this weekend, we were going to see great numbers of families increasing because of that," said Sister Norma Pimentel, director of Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley.

Pimentel says some migrants headed to the U.S.-Mexico border could be under the impression that Title 42 has been canceled due to a federal judge's order.

Meanwhile, at the once very busy migrant shelter at Anzalduas Park in Mission, the number of migrants being dropped off at the park has dropped from an average of 1,000 per day to about 300, according to Catholic Charities. Nearly 7 percent of those migrants are testing positive for COVID-19.

Between 100 to 200 migrants were in quarantine at the park as of Friday.