Toros Score Four 2nd Half Goals In Comeback Win Over Miami

MIAMI - Rio Grande Valley FC (4-1-1) capped off the three-game road trip with a 4-2 win over Miami FC (3-3-0) on Sunday evening. Elvis Amoh scored his first career hat trick, second in club history.

Miami opened the scoreboard early in the 15th minute after Pierre Da Silva sent a left footed ‘olympico’ corner kick to the top back corner of the goal, 1-0. Four minutes later, Adonijah Reid made a fast break run into the box forcing Carter Manley to attempt to block Reid. As Manley made the attempt to block Reid’s shot, Manley scored an own goal sending the clear off to the right side of the goal, 2-0.

The Toros picked up the momentum in the second half as they scored four goals. The first goal came off a corner after James Murphy connected with Amoh inside the box allowing him to head the ball to the back center of the goal in the 51st minute, 2-1. Amoh equalized the matchup with a brace in the 67th minute after Alexis Cerritos sent a through ball creating the opportunity to put it away, 2-2. Two minutes later, Adrian Vera sent a cross inside the box, but Miami’s Paco Craig sent it past Sparrow giving the Toros a 3-2 lead. Before the final whistle, Baboucarr Njie sent a cross inside the box, paving the way for Amoh to finish with a hat trick and 4-2 lead.

The first half was dominated by the home team, not allowing RGV FC to create opportunities. Reid forced Tyler Deric to come out of the six-yard box in the 28th minute after he built up a run, but Deric forced him to miss out wide.

The Toros only had two clear opportunities beginning in the 18th minute after Amoh sent a dangerous shot from more than 35 yards out but Connor Sparrow saved the attempt in the center of the goal. During stoppage time, Murphy sent a cross following a corner kick and connected with Amoh giving him an opportunity to head the ball, but Sparrow was quick to deflect the shot, pressing Boluwatife Akinyode to head it out to another corner.

RGV FC turned the match around in the second half and created opportunities throughout. Two minutes into the half, Cerritos had two back-to-back attempts but wasn’t able to finish off. Once the first goal came in, the Toros picked up the rhythm and didn’t give time for the 10-man Miami squad to catch up.

Rodrigo Lopez completed a milestone as he played his 100th USL regular-season game tonight with the Toros. Tonight, Lopez finished the night with three total shots, one on target and one created chance with an 85.2% passing accuracy. Lopez was crucial in the midfield as he gained possession of 10 plays, totaled three tackles and an interception.

Offensively, Amoh led the squad with five total shots, four on target. Murphy finished the night with four created chances and an assist. Cerritos totaled three shots, one on target, while creating two chances, one that led to an assist.

Defensively, Adrian Diz Pe continues to progress in the backline as he totaled five clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. Vera also led with four tackles, one clearance, one interception and created two opportunities that led to the own goal.

Though the Toros trailed in the first half, RGV came back to gain 69.9% possession of the second half that allowed 15 total shots and an 89.0% passing accuracy. Miami FC dominated the first half with 57.2% possession and an 85.0% passing accuracy.

The Toros return to H-E-B Park on Saturday, June 12 as they host Real Monarchs SLC.