Trauma support program coming to the Valley

South Texas Health System has started the first and only trauma support network south of San Antonio.

Sharon Pendlebury, CEO of South Texas Health System Behavioral, says trauma can lead to a lot of anxiety and compulsive thinking.

“It’s good to be able to have support with people who can normalize because they experience what you’re experiencing,” Pendlebury said. “So, you don’t feel it’s going to last forever, you do feel that you’ve got support to move through it, and people understand that this is not you.”

The support group is led by a peer who has undergone a traumatic injury themselves, and each meeting focuses on a particular topic to guide the conversation. However, it was created with the flexibility to adapt to people’s needs.

“We get feedback from the individuals that participate, so that way we know how to adjust our services to fit that population,” said STHS McAllen trauma injury prevention coordinator Veronica Silva.

The next support group will be meeting this Saturday, Dec. 11, via Zoom. The service is free and open to anyone who’s been through trauma, as well as caretakers of trauma victims.

Participants don’t need to have been treated by South Texas Health System in order to attend.

If you’re interested in signing up, call STHS McAllen at 956-632-4929 or click here.