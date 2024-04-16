x

Tuesday, April 16, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s

4 hours 8 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2024 Apr 16, 2024 April 16, 2024 10:03 AM April 16, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days