x

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023: Cloudy, mild, temps in the 70s

4 hours 22 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2023 Dec 5, 2023 December 05, 2023 9:22 AM December 05, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days