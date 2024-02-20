Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Early Voting for March primary elections begins Tuesday
-
Tires slashed on dozens of cars at Brownsville apartment complex
-
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
City of Harlingen hoping to save as many pets with new shelter
-
Port Isabel city manager addresses partial Queen Isabella Causeway closure