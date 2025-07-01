x

Tuesday, July 1, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s

Tuesday, July 1, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
8 hours 37 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 7:29 AM July 01, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days