Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for flying drone over SpaceX in...
-
Made in the 956: Maria Cruz Cuisine, plant-based restaurant
-
Smart Living: Best time to sell a house during the summer
-
Pharr first responders return after assisting with Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts in...
-
Three teens arrested in connection to string of vehicle burglaries across the...