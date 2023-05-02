Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Afternoon clouds, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
WATCH: AEP spokesman discusses power restoration efforts
-
Edinburg fire chief passes away, leaving a legacy of courage and service
-
Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Harlingen teen
-
Made in the 956: UTRGV student invents new way to care for...
-
Jurors needed to help with backlog of cases in the Valley