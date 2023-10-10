Tuesday, October 10, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
12 overdoses, eight deaths reported in Cameron County fentanyl outbreak
-
3rd annual Brides March to honor victims of domestic violence in Hidalgo...
-
Fiesta de Palmas preparations underway in McAllen
-
Made in the 956: Betuza's Coffee Cafe
-
Police officer to help with animal control issues in Cameron County