Two-a-Day Tour: San Benito Greyhounds

Time and time again, San Benito has proven to be one of the best and most consistent football programs in the valley.

The past two years have been no different. The team is coming off back-to-back seasons with double digit wins at the 6A level.

With that strong history can come a lot of pressure, but Greyhounds head coach Dan Gomez and his players don't seem daunted by that fact.

"The kids understand the expectations," Gomez said. "I've been here for a few years. As the kids go through the program, they know exactly what we're looking for here at this level."

Last year, the Greyhounds captured a bi-district round championship.

They ultimately fell short in a shootout to Loredo United in the area round.

"Close games like that, you can't really have too many mistakes," San Benito senior wide receiver Gabriel Covarrubias said of the playoff loss. "You gotta have the least mistakes between both teams and it's just teamwork. That's all it is. I believe we played great, but they were the better team that day."

"We don't like to look back too much," Gomez added. "We had a really good senior ball club. Our senior class, they did their job and did their job the best they possibly could. We couldn't ask them for anything more. We're looking forward to the next year."

San Benito opens the season on August 30th against PSJA North.

Watch the video above for the full story.