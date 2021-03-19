x

Two arrested in Weslaco shooting

By: KRGV Digital Team

Two arrests have been made in a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of De Leon Avenue in Weslaco Friday morning. 

A Weslaco police spokesman said two individuals - an adult and a juvenile - have been arrested for deadly conduct.

No injuries were reported and the suspect's identities have not been released. 

The motive is currently unknown. 

This story has been updated throughout.

