Two arrested in Weslaco shooting
Two arrests have been made in a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of De Leon Avenue in Weslaco Friday morning.
A Weslaco police spokesman said two individuals - an adult and a juvenile - have been arrested for deadly conduct.
No injuries were reported and the suspect's identities have not been released.
The motive is currently unknown.
This story has been updated throughout.
