Two hospitalized in Donna expressway crash
Two people were hospitalized following a crash on the expressway in Donna Tuesday afternoon, according to Donna Fire Chief David S. Simmons.
The crash happened near the Val Verde and Hutto Road exits at around 4:30 p.m., Simmons said.
According to Simmons, a man on a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.
A woman was also hospitalized as a precaution.
The scene was cleared shortly after 5:45 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville house fire under investigation
-
IRS announces tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe flooding in the...
-
Mission police seeking aggravated kidnapping suspect
-
Aunt of disabled Brownsville teen gets probation in connection with his death
-
'It was my turn for ICE to get me,' Man deported to...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...