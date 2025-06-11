x

Two hospitalized in Donna expressway crash

7 hours 47 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 5:58 PM June 10, 2025 in News - Local

Two people were hospitalized following a crash on the expressway in Donna Tuesday afternoon, according to Donna Fire Chief David S. Simmons.

The crash happened near the Val Verde and Hutto Road exits at around 4:30 p.m., Simmons said.

According to Simmons, a man on a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle. He was hospitalized with serious injuries. 

A woman was also hospitalized as a precaution. 

The scene was cleared shortly after 5:45 p.m.

