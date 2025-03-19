Two men charged in gambling operation in McAllen
Two men were arrested and charged in connection with a gambling operation case, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
According to the news release, 40-year-old Roberto Ramirez Gutierrez and 39-year-old Rosbel De la Fuente Hernandez are facing several gambling charges.
The news release said Gutierrez and Hernandez were arraigned on charges of possession of a gambling device, keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion. Their bonds were set at $9,000 each.
Investigators with the McAllen Police Department detected gambling activity at a business on the 600 block of South 23rd Street. The gambling operation used money-operated gaming equipment, also known as "maquinitas" or "8-liners," according to the news release.
Authorities seized the gambling equipment and U.S. currency from the business on Tuesday.
