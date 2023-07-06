Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
PALMVIEW, TEXAS -- The Valley is sending three 4U division teams to the Pony South Zone World Series in Houston.
Two of those teams are from Palmview.
The action begins Friday, and the top two teams left will play in the championship game Sunday.
The Palmview One All-Stars 4U team is making its second consecutive trip to the World Series, after making it to the championship last year. They lost to Southwest San Antonio by five points. Nine players from last year's team returned this year to try and win that championship.
The Palmview Two South Texas Heat All-Stars 4U is making its first trip to Houston for the World Series.
Watch video above for more:
