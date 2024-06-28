Two suspects in custody following Cameron Park robbery
Two men were arrested after robbing a cell phone at gunpoint, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Juan Carlos Macias and Brian Rodriguez were arrested in connection with the robbery, according to a news release.
The duo were arrested after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 2300 block of Magdalena Avenue in rural Brownsville on Tuesday at around 9:55 p.m. At the scene, deputies were told by the victim that one of the suspects placed a gun to his hand and demanded his cell phone, the release stated.
The armed suspect then shot at the ground, scaring the victim into complying with demands, the release stated.
According to the release, Macias was arrested near the area and confessed to his role in the robbery. The release added that Rodriguez was arrested thanks to a tip that came into the Cameron County Crime Stoppers hotline.
Macias remains jailed on a $50,000 bond, while Rodriguez’s arraignment is pending.
