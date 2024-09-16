TxDOT warning drivers of texting scam targeting toll customers

Texting scams are targeting toll customers in Texas saying they’re from TxTag, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to the release, there have been multiple reports of TxTag customers receiving text messages claiming to have a balance due or past due.

“These SMS text phishing scams, also known as smishing, have been occurring since April, but appear to have increased recently,” the news release stated. “TxDOT is working to have fraudulent websites taken down in hopes of preventing customers from becoming victims.”

While TxTag currently communicates with customers via email, text and outbound phone calls, it will not send text messages regarding final payment reminders or past due balances, the release stated, adding that any text messages sent to TxTag customers will be sent from the number 22498.

Those who receive an unsolicited text, email or message purporting to be from TxTag or another toll agency should not click on or open any links, the release stated.

If a customer receives a phone call, email or text message they believe may be a scam, they should contact TxTag customer service directly at TxTag.org or by calling 1-888-468-9824.

Anyone who believes they have received a fraudulent text can also file a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.