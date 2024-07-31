U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros releases updated security alert on Reynosa kidnappings

The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros continues to receive reports of organized kidnappings in Reynosa, according to a Thursday news release.

On June 14, the consulate initially issued a travel alert regarding the kidnappings.

The kidnappings are occurring on intercity buses operated by the transportation company Omnibus that are departing Reynosa, the updated alert stated.

“Kidnappers have specifically targeted passengers with connections to the United States, including U.S. citizens and residents,” the updated alert stated. “Victims report their belongings and documents are stolen, bank accounts emptied, and their families are forced to pay ransoms of thousands of dollars for each victim.”

Tamaulipas remains under a Level 4 travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State, warning people to not travel due to crime and kidnappings in the area.

The warning urges people to avoid traveling to, in or through Tamaulipas, and to call the FBI McAllen Field Office at 956-984-6300 if you or a family member are a victim of kidnapping in Reynosa.

More information is available online.