U.S. Inflation rate hit 7% in 2021

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2021 inflation rate hit the highest level seen since the 1980s.

UTRGV Economics Professor Dr. Andre Mollick says that while the 7% inflation rate may not have hit the price of day-to-day goods, it did impact major purchases like homes, cars, and rent payments.

"Used cars were moving prices too much, and we also had upward pressure in home prices," Mollick said. "Which felt too much activity because of when the pandemic eased a little bit last year."

Mollick says the pandemic caused the recession in 2020, but when the economy picked back up in 2021, buying came with it. He says the demand for scarce goods raised the prices of some items more than others.

