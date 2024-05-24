UIL Baseball Regional Semifinal Highlights 5-23
CABANISS, Texas -- Two RGV high school baseball teams remain in the UIL playoffs. La Joya (6A) and McAllen Memorial (5A) are playing in the Regional Semifinals.
Click on the video above for the highlights and scores of fourth round action.
