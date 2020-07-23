UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a media availability via the ZOOM video platform on Wednesday to discuss the variety of changes made to the fall athletics schedule. The two large classifications of 6A and 5A will move back their practice start dates to September 7th while the classifications 4A and below will remain under their current schedule to begin on August 3rd.
Deputy Director of the UIL Dr. Jamey Harrison represented the UIL on the call. His comments are in the story above.
Additional interview clips available here.
#TXHSFB UIL Press Conference THREAD:— KRGV Sports (@KRGVSports) July 23, 2020
Here are the comments from @uiltexas Deputy Director Dr. Jamey Harrison.
First, how they arrived to their schedule change decision
1/2 pic.twitter.com/Vd69Uuk7Kq
More News
News Video
-
Valley congressmen ask Gov. Abbott to shut the state down hoping to...
-
Hidalgo County order recommends modified business hours of operation
-
South Padre Island hosts a blood and census drive
-
'Pooling' coronavirus tests may speed up results, reduce workload for labs
-
Online driver's education courses available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing