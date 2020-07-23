UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes

AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a media availability via the ZOOM video platform on Wednesday to discuss the variety of changes made to the fall athletics schedule. The two large classifications of 6A and 5A will move back their practice start dates to September 7th while the classifications 4A and below will remain under their current schedule to begin on August 3rd.

Deputy Director of the UIL Dr. Jamey Harrison represented the UIL on the call. His comments are in the story above.

Additional interview clips available here.