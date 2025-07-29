Un niño de un año fallece tras ser atropellado por un vehículo en Edinburg
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo está investigando un accidente que mató a un niño de un año.
Según un comunicado de prensa, los agentes de la oficina del sheriff respondieron a la cuadra 8300 de E. Canton Road en Edinburg sobre un accidente que involucró a un niño pequeño.
Al llegar, los agentes se enteraron de que un niño de un año había sido atropellado por un vehículo, según el comunicado de prensa. Un familiar lo trasladó al Hospital Infantil de Edinburg, donde fue declarado muerto.
Según un portavoz de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo, el niño fue atropellado por un miembro de la familia.
El accidente continúa bajo investigación.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener más actualizaciones.
