Unknown suspects break into building at UTRGV Brownsville campus
Campus police at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville received a report of a burglary of a building on Wednesday.
Campus police said they received the call at around 6:40 p.m. and were dispatched to the UTRGV Duck Head.
They said the suspects used force to gain access into the building, causing an unknown amount of damage to the exterior and interior of the building.
No items were reported stolen.
