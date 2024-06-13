x

Unknown suspects break into building at UTRGV Brownsville campus

44 minutes ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 June 13, 2024 11:40 AM June 13, 2024 in News - Local

Campus police at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville received a report of a burglary of a building on Wednesday.

Campus police said they received the call at around 6:40 p.m. and were dispatched to the UTRGV Duck Head.

They said the suspects used force to gain access into the building, causing an unknown amount of damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

No items were reported stolen.

