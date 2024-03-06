Democratic election for Cameron County sheriff headed to runoff

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza is in the lead in the Democratic primary election for his seat, unofficial early voting results show.

Garza is facing three challengers in the race.

Early voting results released by the Cameron County Elections Department shows he has nearly 37% of the vote.

Behind him is Primera police Chief Manuel "Manny" Trevino with a little over 26% of the vote.

The race is headed to a runoff as no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

Whoever gets the Democratic nomination in this race will face Republican candidate Jimmy Manrique in November.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the county.