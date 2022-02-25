UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued, 11-month-old girl found

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

UPDATE Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.: The Amber Alert for Harmony Rodriguez has been discontinued. She has been found.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original Story: An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 11-month-old girl last seen in Fort Worth.

Police are searching for Harmony Rodriguez, who was last seen on the 135000 block of Little River Road in Forth Worth at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. She's described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie, and is two feet, two inches tall and about 30 pounds.

Police are also looking for 26-year-old Lancelot Zaire Dawkins in connection with her abduction. Dawkins is a Black male who is six feet, two inches and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates, black trim and black steps.

Anyone with information about the girl's abduction is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.