Update: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody, Donna police say

Update Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.: Donna police executed a warrant Wednesday morning and arrested Roy Anthony Yanez without incident at his home at a trailer park in Donna, according to Sgt. Adrian Hooks. As part of a safety protocol, the Donna IDEA campus was temporarily put on lockdown as police executed the warrant. The lockdown was lifted after Yanez was in custody, Sgt. Hooks said. Yanez is expected to be arraigned on a criminal attempt kidnapping charge later Wednesday.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original story: Donna police are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman as she pumped gas at a convenience store Sunday night.

The attempted kidnapping happened at about 9 p.m. at the Circle K convenience store located on the 900 block of W. Frontage Road.

According to Donna police Sgt. Adrian Hooks, the man, identified as 38-year-old Roy Anthony Yanez, initially made inappropriate comments to the woman inside the store.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking back to her vehicle before she is attacked by Yanez at the fuel pumps. The woman told police the man grabbed her and tried pulling her towards his vehicle that was parked at the adjacent fuel pump, according to the Donna Police Department.

After a struggle, Yanez fled the scene in a black-in-color SUV-type vehicle.

Yanez was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Jordan logo, black and white shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Donna Police Department or the anonymous line at 956-464-8477.

Sgt. Hooks advises the public to avoid pumping gas at night. If you do pump at night, police recommend finding a well-lit or well-populated area.